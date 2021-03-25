Real Water Recalls Drinking Water For Link To Hepatitis

Real Water, Inc. has recalled all sizes of its Real Water brand drinking water and water concentrate, citing possible link to certain instances of non-viral hepatitis.

The recall follows warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the products after reports of at least five cases of acute liver failure in infants and children that occurred in November 2020 in Southern Nevada.

The regulator said the consumption of "Real Water" brand alkaline water is the only common link identified among all of these cases to date.

At present, the FDA, along with the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District, is investigating these reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in the state of Nevada associated with "Real Water" brand alkaline water.

Meanwhile, Real Water founder Brent Jones, in a video posted to the company's site, apologized to his customers following the FDA warnings about its water products.

As per the recall statement, the company has called back 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 ml and 1 gallon ready-to-drink bottles, as well as 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles. Also included in the recall are the 4 oz bottles of Real Water Concentrate, sold on the company's website.

The ready-to-drink bottles sold in retail stores have a blue rectangular bottle with "Real Alkalized Water" printed on the label, while 5-Gallon home and office delivery bottles are blue with white labels.

The ready-to-drink bottles were distributed throughout the United States by UNFI and KEHE to the natural channel of stores, as well as through direct distribution to various retail stores on a regional basis. Real Water is also sold on Amazon.com.

Further, the 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles were distributed through direct delivery to homes and offices.

According to the company, the reported cases of non-viral hepatitis in or about November 2020 were suspected to be potentially linked to Real Water's 5-gallon Home and Office Delivery.

All five patients, who consumed "Real Water" brand alkaline water, had been hospitalized but have since recovered. Five additional people, two adults and three children, were reported to have experienced other symptoms as well.

Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice.

The customers experiencing these symptoms are urged to contact their doctor.

Real Water has now ceased production and distribution of the product as the investigations into the potential cause of the problem are ongoing.

Customers of Real Water's 5-gallon Home and Office Delivery should contact Real Water to have any remaining product picked up, while those purchased Real Water ready-to-drink bottles may return it to the place of purchase for refund.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News