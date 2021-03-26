Asian Shares Climb On Economic Optimism

Asian stocks rose on Friday amid economic optimism as U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to double his administration's vaccination rollout plan and the Federal Reserve reiterated that its expansive monetary policy would not come until a full recovery from the pandemic.

Chinese rebounded after closing at three-month lows the previous day amid regulatory concerns. The benchmark Shanghai Composite jumped 54.74 points, or 1.63 percent, to 3,418.33 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 436.82 points, or 1.57 percent, at 28,336.43.

Japanese shares rallied as investors sought bargains after a sharp fall this week. The Nikkei average climbed 446.82 points, or 1.56 percent, to 29,176.70, while the broader Topix index closed 1.46 percent higher at 1,984.16.

Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group gained 1.8 percent and Uniqlo brand clothing store operator Fast Retailing rose 0.9 percent while chip testing equipment maker Advantest jumped as much as 4.7 percent.

Exporters ended broadly higher, with Toyota Motor rising 2.5 percent and Sony gaining 2 percent. In economic news, Tokyo's consumer prices declined at a slower pace in March, a government report showed.

Australian markets rose for the third day on economic recovery hopes. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 33.60 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,824.20, marking its highest close in eight sessions as bond yields retreated. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 40.50 points, or 0.58 percent, at 7,063.10.

Telstra rallied 2.4 percent after the telecommunications giant said it will scrap its New Zealand listing. Energy stocks finished broadly higher as oil prices bounced back from steep losses in the previous session.

Santos rose 1.1 percent after announcing it has restarted production at its Ningaloo Vision floating production and storage vessel following scheduled maintenance.

Mining heavyweight climbed 2.2 percent while banks ANZ, Westpac and NAB rose about 1 percent. Rare earths miner Lynas surged 4.3 percent after reporting a better-than-expected financial result.

Wealth manager AMP gained 0.8 percent after denying reports that CEO Francesco De Ferrari had resigned.

News Corp jumped 2 percent after it acquired digital news outlet Investor's Business Daily for US$275 million from O'Neil Capital Management.

Seoul stocks gained ground for the second day as oil steadied, the vaccine drive picked up pace and a survey showed a measure of consumer confidence in the country improved in March.

The benchmark Kospi rose 32.68 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 3,041.01 as foreigners ended their five-day selling streak. Chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 1.5 percent and chemical firm LG Chem added 1.8 percent.

New Zealand shares fell modestly, with the benchmark NZX 50 index ending down 39.23 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,348.83. The index ended the week down about 1 percent.

U.S. stocks saw a late-session surge to end higher overnight after President Joe Biden set a new goal of administering 200 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week and U.S. GDP was revised slightly upwards to an annualized rate of 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter, adding to signs of a resurgent .

The Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.

