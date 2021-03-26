KTM, Husqvarna And GASGAS Recall Closed Course Competition Motorcycles

KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles recalled about 1,470 units of KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS closed course competition motorcycles for possible crash hazard and/or property damage, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said the drive chain of these motorcycles can break to pose a crash hazard and/or property damage.

The recall involves Model Year 2021 KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road closed course/competition motorcycles. The models include KTM 250 SX, 250 SX-F, 350 SX-F and 450 SMR; Husqvarna TC 125 and FC 250; and GASGAS MC 125, MC 250F and MC 450F.

The KTM motorcycles are orange, black and white with a white KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the blue Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. Meanwhile, The GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.

However, the company said it has not received any reports of incidents involving the recalled models of the motorcycles.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop riding the recalled closed course competition motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the drive chain.

All the recalled motorcycles were manufactured by KYM AG in Austria and imported into the U.S. by Amherst, Ohio-based KTM North America Inc. These vehicles distributed across the U.S. by KTM North America Inc., Husqvarna Motorcycles North America Inc. and GASGAS Motorcycles.

They were sold at KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS Motorcycles authorized dealers across the U.S. from June 2020 through February 2021 for between $6,800 and $11,400.

Earlier in the month, KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North American had recalled about 300 model year 2021 KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE-5 closed course/competition mini-motorcycles with an electric motor as water can get into the battery to cause a short circuit, posing a crash hazard.

