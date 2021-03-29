Yes Postpone European, U.K. Tour Dates To 2022

Progressive rock band YES have announced that they have rescheduled their European and U.K. tour to the spring of 2022 due to the pandemic restrictions.

A gig at the Rockhal in Luxembourg has been cancelled, and ticket holders will get refund at their point of purchase. Tickets for all other shows remain valid for the new dates.

"We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special," YES keyboardist Geoff Downes said.

The Album Series Tour line-up features Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).

The band will pay favorite classic tracks from their extensive catalogue and Relayer, their 1974 studio album.

Rescheduled Tour Dates:

12th May Thursday Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

13th May Friday Madrid La Riviera, Spain

14th May Saturday Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

16th May Monday Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

17th May Tuesday Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione, Italy

18th May Wednesday Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

20th May Friday Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

22nd May Sunday Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

23rd May Monday Vienna Arena, Austria

24th May Tuesday Halle Steintor-Variete, Germany

26th May Thursday Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

27th May Friday Warsaw Stodola, Poland

28th May Saturday Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

30th May Monday Tallin Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

31st May Tuesday Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

2nd June Thursday Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

3rd June Friday Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

4th June Saturday Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

6th June Monday Aarhus, Aarhus Train, Denmark

8th June Wednesday Moenchengladbach Red Box, Germany

9th June Thursday Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

11th June Saturday Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

13th June Monday Paris Salle Pleyel, France

15th June Wednesday Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

17th June Friday Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

18th June Saturday Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

20th June Monday Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

21st June Tuesday London Royal Albert Hall, UK

22nd June Thursday York Barbican, UK

24th June Friday Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

26th June Sunday Newcastle City Hall, UK

28th June Tuesday Dublin Vicar Street, Eire

29th June Wednesday Cork Opera House, Eire

