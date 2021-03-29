CVS Health To Offer No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccines At Select Locations

CVS Health is set to offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines at select CVS Pharmacy locations in Washington, West Virginia, Delaware and New Mexico as part of its bid to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines. The no-cost vaccine is available to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

"We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy.

The care company is already providing access to COVID-19 vaccines through hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations across 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and, in some cases, with state supply.

CVS Health will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, March 31 at CVS Pharmacy's six select locations in Washington, two select locations in West Virginia, two select locations in Delaware and five select locations in New Mexico.

The participating CVS Pharmacy locations are Burien, Lakewood, and Seattle in Washington, Charleston and Huntington in West Virginia, Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware as well as Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho, Roswell, and Santa Fe in New Mexico.

The appointments for vaccination at these locations will be available for booking on Tuesday, March 30, as the store receives shipments of vaccine. The vaccination will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

CVS Health noted that it will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more communities across the U.S. as more supply becomes available.

It added that the vaccines will eventually be administered at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability

With more than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses, CVS Pharmacy is well positioned to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.

In October last year, the U.S. government had inked a public-private Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect vulnerable American residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) nationwide with no out-of-pocket costs. These include skilled nursing facilities (SNF), nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes, and adult family homes.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News