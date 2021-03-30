90% Of US Adults To Be Eligible For Vaccination By April 19; Vaccination Site Within 5 Miles

President Joe Biden has unveiled new actions to get more people in the United States vaccinated against quickly, and launched a new program to transport the most vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities to vaccination sites.

Delivering remarks on his administration's COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations, Biden announced that by April 19, 90 percent of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for vaccination and 90 percent of Americans will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.

The President announced that the Administration is increasing the number of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy vaccination program from 17,000 to nearly 40,000 across the country and will open a dozen more mass vaccination sites by April 19.

Biden pledged more aid to states for this.

He also announced a new effort to fund community organizations to provide transportation and assistance for the nation's most at-risk seniors and people with disabilities to access vaccines. The President announced nearly $100 million in funding to help this initiative.

The President called for all states, Tribes, and territories to make all U.S. adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1 and is working closely with state and local leaders to make this happen as quickly as possible. To date, 31 states have said they will open up eligibility to all adults by April 19.

Biden reiterated his call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. "The failure to take this virus seriously risks more cases and more deaths".

Biden cautioned that the country is in the life and death race for the virus that is spreading quickly with cases rising again. "New variants are spreading. And sadly, some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to come in the weeks ahead".

"We still are in a war with this deadly virus. And we're bolstering our defenses, but this war is far from won", he added.

