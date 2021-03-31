Solar Power Credit Can Get You A Slab Of Beer On Blockchain

Australia's Victoria Bitter has launched a Solar Exchange, which will enable beer lovers to swap their excess solar energy credit for slabs of Victoria Bitter beer. The offer will run through four quarters until 31 March 2022, during which a maximum of 30 slabs can be claimed.

Victoria Bitter has partnered energy retailer Diamond Energy and blockchain-powered energy trading company Power Ledger to develop the Solar Exchange.

The Solar Exchange program allows participants to exchange credit on their power bill, obtained from generating excess solar at home, for Victoria Bitter beer. Every $30 worth of credit can be exchanged for a slab of beer, which is then delivered straight to your door.

Power Ledger's blockchain-powered software will help the user to receive the excess energy data and the user can begin tracking their beer exchanges.

Victoria Bitter is one of the best selling beers in Australia produced by Carlton & United Breweries, a subsidiary of Asahi. A slab is an Australian slang for a carton of 24 beers.

Last year, the company began brewing Victoria Bitter beer under the Australian sun by brewing it with 100% offset solar energy. This program is a way to thank those who have made the effort to go solar.

Beer lovers can quickly sign-up quickly at www.vbsolarexchange.com.au to participate in the program as there are currently only 500 spots available. In order to participate in the program, consumers need to switch to Diamond Energy as their energy retailer. The program is available to residential householders only.

This program is part of Asahi's ambitious sustainability agenda, which includes the commitment to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Victoria Bitter will receive the solar credits it obtains under the exchange from Diamond Energy and re-invest them back into the program or towards the ' broader sustainability goals.

In 2018, the company adopted renewable energy as the way forward with the signing of a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement for 74,000 MWh per year of renewable energy from the giant solar farm outside Mildura.

