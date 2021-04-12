Sharp Fall In New COVID Deaths, Cases In US

A drastic fall in new COVID cases and deaths was reported in the United States on Sunday.

With just 296 COVID-related fatalities, the U.S. total increased to 562066, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is less than one third of the 7-day average of 993.

48147 new cases were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 31197872. Between 60000 and 80000 cases were being reported every day during last week.

New York led all states in both COVID metrics. The seriously affected state reported 6577 new cases and 83 deaths at the weekend. California recorded 81 deaths and 3871 cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday that 237,796,105 vaccine doses were delivered and 187,047,131 doses were administered in the country.

Los Angeles eased eligibility criteria to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination for people as young as 16. California Governor Gavin Newsom had earlier announced that people in the state who are 16 and older will become eligible for vaccinations beginning April 15.

In major COVID-related developments in other parts of the world, India overtook Brazil as the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of people infected with . As a deadly second Covid wave sweeping, 1,68,912 new cases were reported in the country on Sunday, taking the national total to more than 13.5 million. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out. It was also the highest figure reported in any part of the world at the weekend. With 904 deaths, India's COVID fatalities increased to 170000, according to Johns Hopkins.

More coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Britain on Monday. Non-essential shops, beauty salons, gyms, and outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants can be opened in England and Wales by maintaining COVID safety protocols in place. Direct classes have started in schools in Scotland and Wales, while "stay-at-home" order for students in Northern Ireland is being lifted, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "major step forward" for England's "roadmap to freedom."

