Black Diamond Recalls PIEPS DSP Avalanche Transceivers

Black Diamond Ltd. is recalling PIEPS DSP avalanche transceivers citing risk of loss of emergency communications, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. The transceivers, which are worn by skiers so they can be located if they are buried in an avalanche, were recalled following reports of one death and more than 65 complaints.

The recall involves all PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport Avalanche Transceivers. About 66,100 units were sold in the United States and about 12,500 units were sold in Canada.

The units were sold in one size with an LCD display, a slider switch with Off/Search/Send, and are powered by a battery. The devices have a green/yellow, black/yellow, or clear/yellow exterior. The transceivers come with a black neoprene carrying case.

The recall includes PIEPS DSP Sport Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1128040000ALL1; PIEPS DSP Pro Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1127710000ALL1; and PIEPS DSP Pro Ice Avalanche Transceiver MODEL NO. PP1127700000ALL1.

The products were manufactured by Pieps GMBH, of Austria and imported by Salt Lake City, Utah-based Black Diamond. They were sold at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc., and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, and online at www.backcountry.com from January 2013 through November 2020 for between $300 and $450.

According to the agency, the transceiver can switch modes unexpectedly when not locked or installed in the harness. This will prevent the transceiver from transmitting a signal and can make it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche that could result in severe bodily harm or death.

Black Diamond has received 65 reports of the transceiver modes switching unexpectedly while in use. One death was reported in British Columbia, as well as one instance of a skier getting caught in an avalanche who suffered a broken arm and minor injuries.

Consumers are urged to contact Black Diamond for a free replacement hardcase carrying system and user guide to be used with the recalled transceivers.

