77K New COVID Cases, 987 Deaths In US

77312 new cases were reported in the United States on Tuesday, taking the national total to 31345992. This is higher than the 7-day average of 71215.

987 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 563446, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus infections continue to surge disproportionately in Michigan. More than 10000 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, making it the worst of the nation's hot zones. Colorado recorded the most number of deaths - 97 - on the same day.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the suspension of using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not have a significant impact on the United States' vaccination program, as the J&J vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the more than 190 million recorded shots in arms in the country.

There have been 6.85 million doses of J&J vaccine distributed in the United States so far. Those who were administered the vaccine don't have to worry about any reaction, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

FDA and CDC announced Tuesday that as a precautionary measure, they have recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the vaccine.

Zients said the Biden administration has more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day.

"We're now working with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," he told reporters.

CDC advisers are scheduled to meet Wednesday to review cases of blood clots in people who received the J&J vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement released on Wednesday that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

Irrespective of the blood clot cases reported in the U.S., the French government said it will administer the 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it has received.

As a deadly second Covid wave sweeping, 184,372 new cases were reported in India on Tuesday, taking the national total to more than 13.8 million. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country.

