8 Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Yet another mass shooting in the United States has claimed the lives of eight people on Thursday.

The incident took place at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center in Indianapolis at around 11 P.M.

The gunman reportedly took his own life after firing indiscriminately. Eight of those who were shot, died on the scene while some others are hospitalized with injuries, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook.

She told reporters that the motive for the killing was unclear, and that IMPD will work with the Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. Police urged those who have information about the incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

A FedEx statement indicates that the victims included their staff. "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," the delivery services company said in a statement.

The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport, but flights from there are not affected.

The Indianapolis incident comes a week after President Joe Biden announced a number of executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence in the wake of a series of mass shootings that shocked the country. Biden said, "Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment". Presenting the statistics of the heavy price that United States is paying as a result of the surging incidents of gun violence, he said 316 people are shot, and 106 of them die every day in the country.

A total of 12,395 people have so far died this year in the U.S. as a result of gun violence, as per The Gun Violence Archive data. 147 of the deaths were in mass shootings.

U.S. cities are going through a historic spike in homicides and violence targeting Black and brown Americans. The recent high-profile mass shootings in Boulder killed 10 people and Atlanta claimed the lives of eight, including six Asian American women.

