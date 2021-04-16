Morgan Wallen Won't Tour This Summer As He Continues To Work On Himself

Controversial country star Morgan Wallen says he won't tour or perform live this summer.

On social media, Wallen said he spent the past couple of months working on himself and will use the rest of the year to continue to work on himself.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," his note posted on Twitter reads. "I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

"I've found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer," Wallen added. "It means I won't be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates."

Wallen was set to open Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which starts in May.

"But it's important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows — support country music," he writes. "Country music is back and that's a beautiful thing."

Wallen's second album Dangerous: The Double Album, which dropped in January, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent an unprecedented 10 straight weeks atop the chart.

However, in February, the singer got embroiled in a controversy after he was caught on camera shouting expletives and even using the "N-word." He later issued an apology. However, he was suspended by his label, Big Loud Records, and removed from iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations as well as CMT.

In the note, he thanked his fans for supporting him during this troubled time.

"I have felt a lot of love lately from so many people I haven't gotten to know yet," he said. "I know my corner hasn't been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway."

