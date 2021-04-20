United New Flights To Croatia, Greece, Iceland, As Travel Restrictions Eased

United Airlines is adding three new flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, which are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors. The move would give travelers more options for summer travel by flying direct to these countries.

Last month's searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland were up 61 percent.

Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia from Newark Liberty International Airport; to Athens, Greece from Washington Dulles International Airport ; and to Reykjavik, Iceland from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, all subject to government approval.

United will add service to Croatia on July 8, and will expand service to Greece and Iceland beginning July 1. All services will be operating through October 3.

Booking for the new routes at United.com and on the United mobile app started on Monday.

Responding to increased demand, United is also adding three new in Africa, with Ghana beginning May 14, Lagos, Nigeria later this year and South Africa beginning June 3, subject to government approval.

The company is also expanding its India portfolio to 5 daily flights beginning May 27; growing service to Tel Aviv, Israel; and resuming service to Rome and Milan, and to Munich, Amsterdam, and Tokyo Haneda.

In June, United will resume flights between San Francisco and Tahiti.

As more travelers begin to plan long-awaited getaways with family and friends, United Airlines in late March had announced a robust May schedule that includes the addition of 26 new nonstop routes between Midwest cities and popular vacation destinations. United said in total, it plans to operate 52% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019.

The travelers are required to upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documentation through United's Travel-Ready Center to get it certified ahead of check-in. With this, customers can get their boarding pass before getting to the airport.

The company added that vaccinated travelers may still be subject to local country restrictions related to quarantines, testing, curfews and other requirements.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News