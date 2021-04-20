70K New COVID Cases, 483 Deaths In US

70355 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 31717631. This is higher than the 7-day average of 67175.

483 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 567557, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 755.

With 65 deaths and 9251 new cases on Monday, Michigan remains as the worst COVID hot spot in the country.

The seven-day average of cases has increased from 53,000 per day to 67,440 per day within a month. The seven-day average of daily deaths is now increasing, with six consecutive days of increases, to about 695 deaths per day. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 5,460.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press conference that the country remains in a complicated stage in the fight against the pandemic. "On the one hand, more people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace. On the other hand, cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country, and cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated are also increasing."

"Among nearly 4,000 healthcare personnel, first responders, and essential workers who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the risk of any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic, was reduced by 90 percent after receiving the two recommended doses of the vaccine," she told reporters.

She noted that so far, out of more than 84 million people who are fully vaccinated, authorities only received reports of less than 6,000 cases of people who, despite being vaccinated, still tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after they're getting their second vaccine dose.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that everyone 16 years and older in every U.S. state is eligible for the vaccine. "More than half of all adults in America have now received at least one shot. More than 32 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. Eighty-one percent of seniors have at least one, and just about two thirds are fully vaccinated. At least 90 percent of Americans now have a vaccine site within five miles of where they live," she said at a routine briefing.

White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said HHS is making $150 million available to community-based healthcare providers to strengthen their efforts to get shots in arms and care for patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said that the military services are getting an additional 31,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for military personnel and their families stationed at locations within the U.S. European Command.

On the other side of the globe, an additional 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are targeted at locations within both the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Central Command, he told reporters.

India, which is currently the world's COVID hotspot, reported the sixth consecutive day of more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases across the country. India's health ministry reported 1,761 new deaths on Monday, which is the highest in nearly 10 months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News