Foreigner Add 13 Dates To Summer Tour

Rock band Foreigner have added 13 new dates for their "The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour."
"After a year in lockdown and postponed shows, Foreigner is set to return this summer! Foreigner announced The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour today with 13 new U.S. dates!" the arena rock veterans wrote on their website.
The tour is set to commence with a concert at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, on June 24. The final concert of the trek will take place at the Brandon Amphiteater in Brandon, Mississippi, on November 14.
Ahead of the tour, the band is band is scheduled to perform two concerts at the Frontyard Festival in a specially designed socially distanced venue in Orlando in May, and then a couple of acoustic shows in Clearwater, Florida.
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour: (* newly added dates)
June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion
June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center
June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena
July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 28* - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
July 30* - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 31* - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
Aug. 1* - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 4* - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 5* - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center
Aug. 7* - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Aug.11* - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts
Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 9* - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center
Sept. 10* - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center
Sept. 14* - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Sept. 15* - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 22* - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort
Nov. 6 - Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorpsouth Arena
Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News