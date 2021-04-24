Foreigner Add 13 Dates To Summer Tour

Rock band Foreigner have added 13 new dates for their "The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour."

"After a year in lockdown and postponed shows, Foreigner is set to return this summer! Foreigner announced The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour today with 13 new U.S. dates!" the arena rock veterans wrote on their website.

The tour is set to commence with a concert at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, on June 24. The final concert of the trek will take place at the Brandon Amphiteater in Brandon, Mississippi, on November 14.

Ahead of the tour, the band is band is scheduled to perform two concerts at the Frontyard Festival in a specially designed socially distanced venue in Orlando in May, and then a couple of acoustic shows in Clearwater, Florida.

The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour: (* newly added dates)

June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion

June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center

June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena

July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 28* - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

July 30* - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 31* - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Aug. 1* - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 4* - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 5* - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center

Aug. 7* - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug.11* - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts

Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9* - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center

Sept. 10* - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center

Sept. 14* - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Sept. 15* - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 22* - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

Nov. 6 - Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorpsouth Arena

Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News