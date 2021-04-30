58K New COVID Cases, 879 Deaths In US

58528 new cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, taking the national total to 33,044,068. The weekly average of daily infection is 51465.

879 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 589,207, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 697.

Michigan reported the most number of deaths - 116, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 5666.

A total of 25,641,574 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.

The seven-day average of new Covid-19 deaths in the United States hit its lowest point since October 2020, CNN reported, based on analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. It is one-fifth of the January average of 3,431 deaths per day.

With the pandemic showing signs of easing, many states have relaxed lockdown, and measures helping normal life is being rolled out in many parts of the country.

Delta Airlines announced that it will resume filling the middle seat on its flights. Disneyland in California will resume operations at one fourth of attendance capacity.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is going to reopen to 100 percent on July 1 including restaurants, bars and nightclubs. At a news conference aboard Air Force One En Route Plains, Georgia, a reporter asked if President Joe Biden believes that move is prudent and founded in science. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We can only speak for what we're trying to do as an administration, which is making sure that people get vaccinated and follow the CDC guidelines and follow the experts."

Meanwhile, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the first real-world findings in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing that mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - recommended in the United States protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older, according to a new CDC assessment. It found that fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older were 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated.

The U.S. Defense Department said it is sending medical supplies and equipment to India as that country battles the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

India on Thursday recorded the worst number of new cases since the pandemic broke out more than a year ago. An all-time record of 386,555 new cases a day took the nation's total to 18.8 million. It is the ninth consecutive day that daily infection cases are crossing 300,000 in India.

With 3,498 deaths reported in 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 fatalities in India crossed 208,000.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News