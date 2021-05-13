Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Recalls Certain Lots Of Pecan Pies

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery recalled specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies for potentially containing undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.

The recall was initiated due to the unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier, the company added. It has already taken immediate steps to prevent recurrence.

However, the Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based company said it is yet to receive any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption of these products.

The recall involves individually wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, packed in 24-count case produced on March 5, 2021 and 48-count case produced on March 4 and March 11, 2021. It also involves Chef Pierre 36-ounce 10" Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie produced on March 4, 2021 and 36-ounce 10" Pre-Baked 10-Slice Pecan Pie produced on April 1, 2021.

Further, it involves Devonshire Bake Shop 36-ounce 10" Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie produced on April 1, 2021.

The pecan pies were produced between March 4 and April 1, 2021 and distributed across the U.S. through food service distributors. Sara Lee has instructed all impacted distributors to recall and destroy all products in market.

The company owned by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co., warned that if the product is consumed by people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, they can run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The company also urged consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot codes to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, Fayetteville, Arkansas -based Natural Way earlier in the week recalled its 16 ounce jars of original almond butter, citing the possible presence of undeclared peanut.

Prineville, Oregon-based Creative Foods Inc. in mid April also called back Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut, which contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut; and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline, which contains undeclared peanut and barley that has gluten.

Bobo's in March recalled one lot of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars for containing undeclared peanuts.

