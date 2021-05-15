Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Announce Dates For Co-Headlining Tour

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias have announced the dates for their highly anticipated co-headlining tour.

The 26-date North America tour is set to commence on September 25 with a show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The final concert of the trek is scheduled to take place on November 20 at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

The tour will have stops in several cities, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.

"To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is," Martin said in a statement. "Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need."

"I'm also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it's going to be a blast. Can't wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!" he added.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, who will be performing as a special guest in some of the concerts, called the invitation to join the tour the "most surreal moment in my life."

"If I didn't have the chance to be on stage, I would buy a ticket to see you," Yatra told his new tourmates. "I visualized this in my life. They are two of my biggest idols."

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin tour dates:

+with special guest Sebastián Yatra

Sat Sep 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thu Sep 30 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Fri Oct 01 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Tue Oct 05 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Thu Oct 07 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 08 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 09 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Wed Oct 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center+

Thu Oct 14 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena+

Sat Oct 16 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sun Oct 17 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 22 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sat Oct 23 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Fri Oct 29 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sat Oct 30 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Wed Nov 03 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center+

Fri Nov 05 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Nov 06 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sun Nov 07 - Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

Wed Nov 10 - El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center+

Thu Nov 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena+

Sat Nov 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sun Nov 14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Thu Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Fri Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Sat Nov 20 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

