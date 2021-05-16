Korn And Staind Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Korn and Staind have announced the dates for their combined 28-date U.S. tour.

According to the announcement made on Wednesday (May 12), the tour will kick off with a concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 5 and run through September 21, when it will conclude with a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

The tour will have stops in Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Kansas, New Mexico, California and more. Korn and Staind will be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods in select cities.

Korn, who had to cancel their co-headlining tour with Faith No More last year due to the pandemic, will be supporting their 2019 album The Nothing in the forthcoming tour. For hard-rock heavyweights Staind, this will be their first full tour since 2014.

Korn and Staind are then scheduled to play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23.

Korn and Staind Tour Dates:

August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

August 8 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 13 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 14 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 17 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 20 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 21 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 24 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 25 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 27 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatr

August 28 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 31 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 3 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 5 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 6 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

September 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 11 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 12 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 18 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 19 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

