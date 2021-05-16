Korn And Staind Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Korn and Staind have announced the dates for their combined 28-date U.S. tour.
According to the announcement made on Wednesday (May 12), the tour will kick off with a concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 5 and run through September 21, when it will conclude with a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.
The tour will have stops in Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Kansas, New Mexico, California and more. Korn and Staind will be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods in select cities.
Korn, who had to cancel their co-headlining tour with Faith No More last year due to the pandemic, will be supporting their 2019 album The Nothing in the forthcoming tour. For hard-rock heavyweights Staind, this will be their first full tour since 2014.
Korn and Staind are then scheduled to play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23.
Korn and Staind Tour Dates:
August 5 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
August 8 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 13 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 14 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 17 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 20 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 21 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 24 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 25 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 27 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatr
August 28 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 31 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 3 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 5 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 6 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
September 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 11 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 12 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 18 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 19 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
