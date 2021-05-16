Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates

Grammy winning duo Dan + Shay have announced rescheduled dates for their arena tour, which will kick of on September 9 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
The 33-date trek will wrap up on December 7 at Boston's TD Garden. Besides rescheduling dates for shows that were canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, Dan + Shay have announced two new stops as well, including October 15 at Los Angeles' Staples Center and October 16 at San Diego's Pechanga Arena.
The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress are joining as special guests for all dates.
Tour Dates:
Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 18, 2021 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
*newly announced date
(Photo: Catherine Powell)
