Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates

Grammy winning duo Dan + Shay have announced rescheduled dates for their arena tour, which will kick of on September 9 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The 33-date trek will wrap up on December 7 at Boston's TD Garden. Besides rescheduling dates for shows that were canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, Dan + Shay have announced two new stops as well, including October 15 at Los Angeles' Staples Center and October 16 at San Diego's Pechanga Arena.

The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress are joining as special guests for all dates.

Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18, 2021 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Oct. 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Oct. 15* - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Oct. 16* - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Oct. 17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Oct. 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Nov. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Nov. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

Dec. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Dec. 7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

*newly announced date

(Photo: Catherine Powell)

