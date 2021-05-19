Jason Aldean Announces 'Back In The Saddle 2021 Tour'

Jason Aldean announced his return to the road for the upcoming "Back In The Saddle 2021 Tour" during Saturday night's sold-out set at JASON ALDEAN LIVE: from The Bonnaroo Farm.

The tour will kick off on August 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and hosts back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, Alabama. Hardy and Lainey Wilson will be joining Jason throughout the run as special guests.

Addressing the crowd at JASON ALDEAN LIVE, the country music singer-songwriter said it has been emotional being back on stage with his band for the first time in a year.

"It's made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven't felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years," Aldean said.

Aldean Army members get first access to tickets starting May 18 at 10:00 AM through May 20 at 10:00 PM. The public on sale begins on May 21 at 10:00 AM.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 5: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, Va.)

Aug. 6: PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, N.J.)

Aug. 7: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, N.Y.)

Aug. 12: Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati)

Aug. 13: The Pavilion at Star Lake (Pittsburgh)

Aug. 14: BB&T Pavilion (Philadelphia)

Aug. 19: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, N.C.)

Aug. 20: PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, N.C.)

Aug. 21: Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta)

Aug. 27-28: The Wharf Amphitheater (Orange Beach, Ala.)

Sept. 9: Walmart AMP (Rogers, Ark.)

Sept. 10: Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)

Sept. 11: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman (Houston)

Sept. 16: Spokane Arena (Spokane, Wash.)

Sept. 17: White River Amphitheater (Seattle)

Sept. 18: Sunlight Supply Amphitheater (Portland, Ore.)

Sept. 23: Toyota Amphitheatre (Sacramento)

Sept. 24: Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, Calif.)

Sept. 25: FivePoint Amphitheatre (Irvine, Calif.)

Sept. 30: Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix)

Oct. 1: Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Oct. 2: Ball Arena (Denver)

Oct. 7: Peoria Civic Center (Peoria, Ill.)

Oct. 8: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

Oct. 9: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

Oct. 14: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center (Charleston, W.V.)

Oct. 15: Blossom Music Center (Cleveland)

Oct. 16: Jiffy Lube Live (Birstow, Va.)

Oct. 21: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Oct. 22: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.)

Oct. 23: Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)

Oct. 28: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Oct. 29: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Oct. 30: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, Fla.)

(Photo: Joseph Llanes)

