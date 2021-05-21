Alice Cooper Announces Fall U.S. Tour With Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced a Fall U.S. Tour with former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as special guest.
"We've always had fun touring together, and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again," Cooper said in a statement.
Celebrating the release of his new album, Detroit Stories, Cooper will hit the road starting September 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. With stops in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and more, the trek will culminate with a performance at the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.
Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, May 21, at 10 am local time.
The veteran artist has noted that all music venues will be operating with reduced capacities and guidelines according to COVID-19 restrictions and policies.
Tour Dates:
September 17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)
September 18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
September 19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
September 21 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 22 — Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill
September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 25 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 27 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
September 28 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
September 29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
October 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
October 2 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
October 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
October 5 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
October 6 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
October 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
October 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 13 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
October 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
October 18 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 19 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center
October 20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
October 22 — Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena
October 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)
(Photo: Rob Fenn)
