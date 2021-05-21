Alice Cooper Announces Fall U.S. Tour With Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced a Fall U.S. Tour with former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as special guest.

"We've always had fun touring together, and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again," Cooper said in a statement.

Celebrating the release of his new album, Detroit Stories, Cooper will hit the road starting September 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. With stops in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville and more, the trek will culminate with a performance at the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, May 21, at 10 am local time.

The veteran artist has noted that all music venues will be operating with reduced capacities and guidelines according to COVID-19 restrictions and policies.

Tour Dates:

September 17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

September 18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

September 19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 21 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 22 — Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 25 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 27 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

September 28 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

September 29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

October 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

October 2 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

October 5 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

October 6 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

October 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

October 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 13 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

October 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

October 18 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 19 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center

October 20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

October 22 — Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena

October 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

(Photo: Rob Fenn)

