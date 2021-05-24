logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Enveric To Buy Drug Discovery And Development Platform MagicMed In All Stock Deal

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) , a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed Industries Inc., a pharmaceutical drug discovery and development platform, in an all-stock transaction.

At the closing, a recently formed unit of Enveric will amalgamate with MagicMed, with the resulting corporation being an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Enveric.

Under the terms of the amalgamation agreement and other related agreements, Enveric will issue the shareholders of MagicMed an aggregate of 9.95 million shares of common stock, as well as warrants, options, and restricted stock units to acquire an additional 9,039,882 shares of common stock of Enveric.

The current Enveric shareholders will own approximately 63.4% of the combined company's common stock, and current MagicMed shareholders will own approximately 36.6% of the combined company's common stock.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and the approval of Enveric's and MagicMed's shareholders and is expected to close during the second half of 2021.

Additionally, as part of the closing of the transaction, Enveric will receive approximately C$4 million in cash from the MagicMed Treasury.

MagicMed is a privately-held biotechnology company focused on creating a library of novel derivative psychedelic molecules such as psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine or DMT and other molecular derivatives with applications across multiple indications.

Enveric expects the acquisition to expand and complement its current pipeline of naturally occurring compounds, which is primarily focused on cannabinoids, to now include a robust portfolio of psychedelic-derived molecules.

Enveric said it intends to continue to develop patient-centric support care therapies in oncology and central nervous system or CNS indications.

Upon closing, Enveric intends to commence drug discovery and development for treatment of cancer-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD patients who are currently in treatment for cancer and those who are in remission.

It is anticipated that the PTSD drug development program holds the potential to be expanded in the future beyond cancer-related applications to include other patient populations, such as military veterans.

Once closing is complete, Joseph Tucker will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and David Johnson, current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will be appointed Executive Chairman.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Enveric shares were trading at $2.88, up 5.88 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA: US Marshalls Seize $1.3 Mln Worth Dietary Supplements Containing Kratom
U.S. Marshals seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including over 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement. The dietary supplements were manufactured by in Fort Myers, Florida-based Atofil, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Premier Manufacturing Products.
Cabot Oil, Cimarex Energy To Combine In All-Stock Merger Of Equals - Quick Facts
Oil and natural gas companies Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) announced Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The combination will create a premier, diversified energy company that is...
Milan Provisions Recalls Certain Jalapeno Chorizo Sausage Products
Corona, New York-based Milan Provisions Co. Inc. is recalling around 6,000 pounds of Jalapeno chorizo sausage products made using pork ingredients produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap