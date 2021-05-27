Fast Food Chains Offering Delicious Burger-day Deals

In celebration of National Burger Day, which falls on Friday, May 28, fast-food giants are offering mouth-watering deals to all burger fans. Almost all burger giants, including McDonald's, Burger King and Papa John's are offering deals and freebies this Friday.

After releasing their BTS tie-up on Thursday, May 27, McDonald's (MCD) is treating its app users with another "McFlurry" of exciting offers. Each Friday, through June 27, there will be a medium fries given free of cost on mobile orders with purchases over $1 ordered using an app offer. There will also be other deals on the McDonald's app.

McDonald's closest rivals, Burger King are also not holding back. The company, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), is offering discounts on the Burger King app. The chain is also offering a buy one and get another for $1 on Whoppers and other items.

Another major restaurant chain, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) is offering its customers a 25% discount on Parmesan Crusted Papadia by ordering with the promo code PARMCRUSTED.

Softdrink giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) joined in on the act with their free Pepsi Friday. Customers just need to post a picture of a Pepsi with any Burger on social media along with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi to get a free Pepsi.

Wendy's Company (WEN) has added a free Dave's Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of an offer on their mobile app.

Apart from these bigger names, other companies such as SmashBurger, Sonic Drive-In, WaBA Grill, and Wayback Burgers are also weighing in on the festivities with their deals. Red Robin has taken it up a notch by introducing a "royalty" membership program where the members will get a free burger on their birthdays as well as a buy-one-get-one on 50% gourmet burgers through May 31. Friendly's has also introduced a similar offer to their BFF club members.

Made-up food holidays have picked up in importance with the society looking for reasons to celebrate. The restaurants and chains generally use this opportunity to build up their fan base with exciting deals.

