Sheetz Becomes First Convenience Store Chain To Accept Crypto Payments

Sheetz has become the first convenience store chain to accept payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, in-store and at the fuel pumps. It has teamed up with pure-digital payments network Flexa to offer this payment option that also uses carbon-neutral payments .

Sheetz will now provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up their cars, trucks, and RVs at the pumps using digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, litecoin, dogecoin, and more, for an instant, fraud-proof form of payment.

The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will initially begin offer the crypto payment option at select Sheetz Cafe Stores later this summer. It plans to roll out the option at Sheetz's fuel pumps as well later in the year.

The chain currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Sheetz customers will also have the option to link their My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty account when paying with Flexa-enabled apps.

With the acceptance of digital currencies reaching all-time highs, Sheetz partnered with Flexa's instant, fraud-proof authorization process for digital currency payments. In order to implement this seamlessly, Sheetz also teamed up with NCR, its point-of-sale technology partner, to integrate the Flexa payment option.

The NCR payment gateway enables retailers to quickly integrate new solutions making it easy to introduce new innovations enabled by digital currencies. This helps in continuation of loyalty programs, lowering transaction fees, and reducing fraud, while offering customers the convenience and choice.

Flexa also connects directly to clients existing payment infrastructure through a wide variety of processors, middleware providers, and cloud POS. It also offers SDK and API options for custom integrations. Flexa's digital network eliminates chargebacks and unexpected reversals, with 100 percent guarantee for all payments from the moment they hit the POS.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz is among America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

