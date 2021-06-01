European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from major euro area economies are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House price inflation is seen rising to 9.2 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April.

Half an hour later, Swiss Federal Statistical Office releases retail sales data for April.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from the Czech Republic and Hungary and Purchasing Managers' data from Poland and Turkey are due.

Also, Swiss first quarter GDP data is due. Economists forecast the to fall 0.5 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the fourth quarter.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results for May. The factory PMI is seen rising to 59.5 in May from 57.7 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI is due from Italy. Economists forecast the index to climb to 62.0 in May from 60.7 in April.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 6 percent in May.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final factory PMI survey results. The final reading is seen at 62.8 in May, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI data is due. The score is seen at 66.1 in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Economists expect inflation to climb to 1.9 percent in May from 1.6 percent in April. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8.1 percent in April.

