Tanya Tucker Announces CMT Next Women Of Country Tour Dates

Iconic outlaw country music star Tanya Tucker has announced a 35-plus date, "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now" tour.

Hot on the heels of winning two Grammy Awards for her While I'm Livin' album, the "Delta Dawn" singer returns to the road after a year off.

"We've all been through hell and back the past year, so I can't wait to get back out there and perform! It's been too damn long," Tucker said.

Tucker will be on the road from June 25 to December 3, playing a mix of rescheduled 2020 shows as well as new dates.

Tucker did not take a break from music during the pandemic lockdown. In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour. Proceeds from the album version of her live, West Hollywood set went directly to aid The Troubadour.

Tickets for Tucker's tour are available for purchase at https://www.tanyatucker.com/.

Tour Dates:

June 25: Country Jam - Grand Junction, Colo.

June 27: Carson Valley Inn Casino - Minden, NV

July 16: Country Thunder - Twin Lakes, Wisc.

July 17: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, Wisc.

July 31: Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla.

Aug. 6: Knuckleheads Saloon - Kansas City, Mo.

Aug. 7: Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, Iowa

Aug. 11: Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Mich.

Aug. 13: Hart Theatre at The Egg - Albany, N.Y.

Aug. 14: Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, Conn.

Aug. 19: Vernon Downs - Vernon, N.Y.

Aug. 20: Tioga Downs Race Track - Nichols, N.Y.

Aug. 26: Jefferson Center - Roanoke, Va.

Aug. 27: Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, N.C.

Aug. 29: Railbird Music Festival - Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 5: Great Lake Center for the Arts - Bay Harbor, Mich.

Sept. 10: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 11: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.

Sept. 12: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.

Sept. 14: Bluebird Theatre - Denver, Colo.

Sept. 17: The Kessler Theater - Dallas, Texas

Sept. 19: The Heights Theater - Houston, Texas

Sept. 24: Roots N Blues Festival - Columbia, Mo.

Sept. 25: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

Oct. 1: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, Texas

Oct. 3: Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, S.D.

Oct. 5: Knitting Factory - Boise, Idaho

Oct. 6: The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, Wash.

Oct. 8: The Showbox Theatre - Seattle, Wash.

Oct. 9: Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.

Oct. 10: Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Oct. 12: State Theatre for the Arts - Red Bluff, Colo.

Oct. 17: Fox Theatre - Bakersfield, Calif.

Oct. 18: Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Oct. 20: Crest Theatre - Sacramento, Calif.

Oct. 21: Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, Calif.

Dec. 3: Golden Nugget Casino - Las Vegas, Nev.

Entertainment News