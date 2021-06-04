National Donut Day Deals

In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, June 5, almost all donut chains are offering deals to lure in more customers.

The original National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June since 1938 in remembrance of the members of the Salvation Army who served free doughnuts to soldiers during the Great War. While there is another day dedicated to Donuts, (5th September), the famous restaurant chains are not passing on the opportunity to rack up "cookie points" from their customers.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme (KKD) had started with their campaign of free donuts in March as the company has been giving away a donut to every vaccinated customer. However, on National Donut Day, the chain has amped up their offer to a free donut to every customer and two donuts for the vaccinated people.

Dunkin Donuts: Another household name in the country, Dunkin Donuts, is giving a free Classic Donut with the purchase of every beverage. The company is also offering limited-edition National Donut Day-themed merchandise on its website.

DiGiorno: the Nestle brand is taking the help of Twitterati to give away boxes of six-DiGiornuts. To take a part in it, one just has to reply with #sweepstakes to the company's original tweet.

Duck Donuts: All the Duck Donuts outlets are giving away powder sugar or cinnamon sugar donuts to everyone.

Entenmann Donuts: Entenmann has come up with a campaign, "EntenMAN of the Year," that will run till June 21, where participants have to mention the name of a father figure in their lives. According to the brand, the person can be "male or female; dad, coach, teacher or any inspiring person in their life." The winner of the competition will get a full year of free donuts and an all-expense-paid experience to Daytona Race Trip.

Walmart: For the occasion, the Walmart (WMT) stores will open at 6 a.m ET on June 5. The chain will also offer free coffee and donuts between 12:30 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Smokey Bones: The outlet is offering a free Bag O'Donuts with purchases worth $40.

Shipley Do-Nuts: From 5 a.m to noon on Friday, the company is giving away free donuts.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News