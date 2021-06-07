Trump Says China Must Pay $10 Trillion In Reparations

Former President Donald Trump says China owes the world and the United States reparations for the damages caused by COVID-19.

Addressing the North Carolina Republican Party state convention, Trump said, "The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China. We should all declare within one voice that China must pay. They must pay."

In his first high-profile public event since leaving the White House unceremoniously, Trump called on the U.S. Government and the rest of the world to demand $10 trillion from Beijing as compensation for spreading the pandemic.

"In addition, all nations should work together to present China for a bill of minimum USD 10 trillion to compensate for the damage they have caused and that is a very low number, the damage is far far greater. As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt that they owe to China as a down-payment on reparations".

"The nations of the world should no longer owe money to China. China has destroyed so many nations... China should owe money to the nations of the world... These nations have been destroyed," Trump added.

He urged the Biden administration to take immediate steps to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese products, which would force a lot of Chinese companies stop returning to the United States.

Trump said that he had great ties with his Chinese counterpart while he was President, but the outbreak of the 'China virus' destroyed it.

The billionaire-turned politician repeated the theory that the deadly virus was created in a Chinese laboratory.

Trump's speech in Greenville Saturday included repeated claims that he won the 2020 presidential election. It will "go down as the crime of the century," according to him.

Meanwhile, Facebook suspended the former President's Facebook and Instagram accounts for two years.

Trump responded to it saying, "Facebook's ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75 million people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election". "They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore."

