Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Lower

Asian shares finished mostly higher on Monday, while European shares are trading positive.

The Labor Department's report on consumer prices in the month of May might be the focus this week.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 22.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed firmly in positive territory on Friday. The Nasdaq jumped 199.98 points or 1.5 percent to 13,814.49, the S&P 500 advanced 37.04 points or 0.9 percent to 4,229.89 and the Dow rose 179.35 points or 0.5 percent to 34,756.39.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for May will be published at 12.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 8.14.



Fed's Consumer Credit for April will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $20.0 billion, while in the prior year the consumer credit was $25.8 billion.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher. China's imports and exports grew again in May but missed estimates.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 38.78 points, or 1.14 percent, to 3,443.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 79.21 points, or 0.27 percent, at 28,911.73.

Japanese shares edged higher to extend gains from the previous session as investor concerns about inflation ebbed.

The Nikkei average rose high as 1.0 percent to hit a nearly four-week high in early trade before giving up most gains to end the session up 77.72 points, or 0.27 percent, at 29,019.24.

The broader Topix index ended little changed with a positive bias at 1,960.85.

Australian gained on the day. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 35.40 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6995.00.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 20.20 points or 0.31 percent. The German DAX is adding 21.67 points or 0.14 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 19.11 points or 0.27 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 2.56 points or 0.02 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.29 percent.

