Wall Street Set To Open Mostly Up

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



The trading activity on Tuesday might remain relatively subdued.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 18.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly down. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 67.23 points or 0.5 percent to 13,881.72, the Dow fell 126.15 points or 0.4 percent to 34,630.24 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.37 points or 0.1 percent to 4,226.52.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $69.0 billion, while the deficit was $74.4 billion in the prior month.

The Redbook for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 13.0 percent in the prior week.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8.045 million, while it was up 8.123 million in the prior month.



Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index added 38.78 points, or 1.14 percent, to 3,443.44. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,911.73.

Japanese shares ended a volatile session lower. The Nikkei 225 average slipped 55.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 28,963.56, while the broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 1,962.65.

Australian swung between gains and losses before finishing slightly higher for the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 hit a record high before ending the session up 10.70 points, or 0.15 percent, at 7,292.60. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 10.70 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,542.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 18.20 points or 0.28 percent at 6561.72. The German DAX is adding 17.15 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 24.63 points or 0.35 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 64.99 points or 0.56 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.29 percent.

