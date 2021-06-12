Maroon 5 Announce Headlining 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Maroon 5 have announced dates for their U.S. headlining tour in support of their new album, JORDI, which dropped on Friday, June 11.

The band plans to embark on an eight-week trek of North America on August 10 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. They will make 31 stops before wrapping up on October 8 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California.

Blackbear, who collaborated with Maroon 5 on the song "Echo" and produced the single "Beautiful Mistakes," will join the band for the new dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Maroon 5 was originally supposed to go on tour last spring, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour Dates:

8/10 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/14 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/21 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/23 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/25 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/30 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

9/1 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/2 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

9/4 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/5 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

9/7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/12 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

9/13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/27 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/28 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

10/5 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/8 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

