Lindsey Buckingham Announces New Solo Album, U.S. Tour

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a new self-titled solo album, which will drop on September 17. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist also announced plans to embark on a 30-date tour in the fall.
The trek will kick off on September 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will wrap up on December 20 in Boulder, Colorado. This will be Buckingham's first tour since his heart surgery in 2019. Tickets are on sale now.
Lindsey Buckingham was written, recorded and produced by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles. The record will be his first solo album since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Buckingham's most recent album, Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie, arrived in 2017 and featured four of the five primary members of Fleetwood Mac's lineup.
"I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop," Buckingham said in a statement. "As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you're doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there."
Lindsey Buckingham 2021 Tour Dates:
September 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
September 3 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom
September 4 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
September 7 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
September 8 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
September 9 - Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
September 11 - Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater
September 12 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
September 14 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
September 16 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall
September 18 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort
September 19 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
September 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
September 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center - Symphony Hall
September 24 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
September 26 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
September 27 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 29 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
September 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
December 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
December 3 - El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center
December 5 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
December 8 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts
December 9 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
December 11 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
December 13 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
December 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
December 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
December 18 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
December 20 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
