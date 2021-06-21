Angels & Airwaves Announce New Album, World Tour

Angels & Airwaves have announced that their highly-anticipated sixth album Lifeforms will release on September 24. The band will also go on a world tour in support of the album later this year.

The band also shared new single "Restless Souls." Angels & Airwaves have previously released several singles from the album, including "All That's Left Is Love," "Rebel Girl," and "Kiss & Tell."

"'Restless Souls' in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult," said frontman Tom DeLonge.

Lifeforms, which marks Angels & Airwaves' sixth album and their first in seven years, is a follow-up to 2014's The Dream Walker.

"This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path," DeLonge added.

Meanwhile, Angels & Airwaves plan to embark on a tour in support of Lifeforms on September 29 at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The trek will conclude on November 7 at Soma in San Diego, California. Tickets will go on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Angels and Airwaves Tour Dates:

September 29 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

October 2 - Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

October 3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

October 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

October 6 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore

October 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway

October 10 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

October 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

October 13 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 15 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

October 16 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

October 17 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

October 20 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

October 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 23 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein

October 24 - Norfolk, VA @ NorVA

October 26 - St. Petersburgh, FL @ Janus Live

October 27 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 30 - Dallas, TX @ South Side

October 31 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

November 1 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

November 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

November 7 - San Diego, CA @ Soma

