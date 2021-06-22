Lil Baby Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With Lil Durk

Lil Baby has announced dates for his 2021 The Back Outside Tour with Lil Durk as special guest.

Lil Baby will kick off the 23-date nationwide tour on September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, at the Xfinity Center. The tour will make stops in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florid,a on October 15 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25 at 10 am local time.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's recent collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The LP also featured Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and Meek Mill.

The Back Outside Tour Dates:

Wed Sep 01 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Sep 03 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Fri Sep 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Sep 11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Wed Sep 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Sep 17 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Sep 23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Fri Sep 24 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

Sat Sep 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Mon Sep 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Sep 30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Wed Oct 06 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thu Oct 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sat Oct 09 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Oct 10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Thu Oct 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

