Elton John Announces Final Dates For 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

Elton John has announced the final North American and European dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour.

"Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" is the concluding part of his world-famous tour at major stadiums. The Final Tour will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt.

After making stops in major European cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris, Elton will travel across the Atlantic to take his final bow in North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, East Rutherford, and Chicago.

The North American stadium run will begin at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20.

2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on January 27 and 28, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes there later that year.

Ticket sales for the public begin on June 29 in Europe and the next day in North America.

Rocket Club members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning on June 25 in North America and on June 28 in Europe.

North America, Europe Tour Dates:

Fri, May 27 2022 - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Sun, May 29 2022 - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Sat, June 04 2022 - San Siro Stadium, Milan

Tue, June 07 2022 - CASA Arena, Horsens

Thu, June 09 2022 - Gelredome, Arnhem

Sat, June 11 2022 - La Defense Arena, Paris

Wed, June 15 2022 - Carrow Road, Norwich

Fri, June 17 2022 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Sun, June 19 2022 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Wed, June 22 2022 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Wed, June 29 2022 - Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Fri, July 15 2022 - Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mon, July 18 2022 - Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Sat, July 23 2022 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Thu, July 28 2022 - Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Sat, July 30 2022 - Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Fri, August 05 2022 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sun, September 07 2022 - Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Sat, September 10 2022 - Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Fri, September 16 2022 - PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

(Photo: Ernst Vikne)

