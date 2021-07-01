Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

Manchester Orchestra have announced the dates for their upcoming 38-show North American Tour in support of their new album The Million Masks of God.

The band will also perform several of their hits, including "Bed Head," during the tour. The band will be supported by emo trio Foxing.

The tour will kick off with a show in Dallas, Texas, on October 5. There will also be stops in several major cities, including New York City, Houston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, San Diego, Chicago, Las Vegas and Boston.

After wrapping the first leg of the tour with a show on November 19 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, Manchester Orchestra will resume their trek on February 16 with a concert in St. Louis, Missouri. The final concert is scheduled to take place on March 16 in Montreal, Quebec.

"It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States. We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could," said singer/guitarist Andy Hull. "This is about to be a party. See you all soon."

Manchester Orchestra 2021-2022 Tour:

Oct 05 Gas Monkey Dallas, TX

Oct 06 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Oct 08 House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, FL

Oct 09 Revolution Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Oct 10 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

Oct 12 The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Oct 13 The National Richmond, VA

Oct 15 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Oct 16 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Oct 18 House of Blues Boston, MA

Oct 19 State Theatre Portland, ME

Oct 21 Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Nov 16 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

Nov 17 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Nov 18 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Nov 19 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

Feb 16 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

Feb 17 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Feb 18 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Feb 19 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 21 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC

Feb 22 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

Feb 23 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 25 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

Feb 26 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Feb 27 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Mar 01 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

Mar 02 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mar 04 Stubb's BBQ Austin, TX

Mar 05 Criterion Theater Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 06 The Admiral Omaha, NE

Mar 08 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Mar 09 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 11 Express Live! Columbus, OH

Mar 12 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Mar 13 Buffalo Riverworks Buffalo, NY

Mar 15 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

Mar 16 Corona Theatre Montreal, QC

(Photo: Shervin Lainez)

