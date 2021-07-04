Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announce Headlining Tour Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH have announced the dates for their first headlining tour.

Mammoth WVH, who are embarking on the tour in support of their newly released self-titled album, will be supporting some of Guns N' Roses shows during the upcoming tour.

In fact, the first show of their trek will see them open for Guns N' Roses at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on July 31st. Mammoth's first solo headlining show is scheduled to take place on August 7th at the House of Blues in Cleveland.

"We are so excited to see you all," says a message announcing the new dates on the band's social media.

Van Halen said he is eager to see what the new material sounds like in a live setting. "It's going to live differently, obviously, because it's different people playing it," he said. "But I'm so confident in how badass all of my guys are that it's going to be really fun."

The lineup includes Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar and vocals, Frank Sidoris on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock on drums and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Mammoth WVH 2021 North American Tour

July 31 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium^

Aug. 3 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park^

Aug. 5 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium^

Aug. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues*

Aug. 8 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park^

Aug.11 - Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome^

Aug. 13 - Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium^

Aug. 16 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK'S Sporting Goods Park^

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Aug. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center^

Aug. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune*

Aug. 25 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose^

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegant Stadium^

Aug. 29 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre*

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena^

Sept. 1 - Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center^

Sept. 2 - Austin, Tex. @ Emo's*

Sept. 4 - Houston, Tex. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, KTBZ's Buzzfest (festival)*

Sept. 5 - Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion, KEGL BFD 2021 (festival)*

Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium^

Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts*

Sept. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sept. 14 - Louisville, KY. @ Mercury Ballroom*

Sept. 16 - Chicago @ Wrigley Field^

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center, KXXR Family Reunion (festival)*

Sept. 18 - Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest (festival)^

Sept. 21 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center^

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center^

Sept. 25 - Camden, N.J @ BB@T Pavilion, WWMMR MMR*B*Q (festival)*

Sept. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Bank Arena^

Sept. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena^

Oct. 1 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live*

Oct. 2 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

Oct. 3 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hotel^

*Solo Mammoth WVH Date

^ Mammoth WVH Supporting Guns N' Roses

(Photo: Travis Shin)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News