Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers has announced plans to embark on a U.S. tour this fall.

The Reunion Tour will kick off on September 3 at The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. She will play across Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Delaware, and Louisiana in support of her Grammy-nominated sophomore album Punisher.

The trek will conclude on October 26 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Pop band MUNA will be special guest on certain dates for the trek.

Bridgers will also perform at six festivals in between her tour dates, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee, the Pitchfork Festival in Illinois, the Firefly Festival in Delaware, the Governors Ball in New York, two weekends of the ACL Festival in Texas, and the Shaky Knees Festival in Georgia.

Tickets for Bridgers' non-festival shows will go on sale July 16 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

September 3 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 4 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

September 5 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

September 7 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 8 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

September 11 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 12 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 14 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

September 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

September 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

September 18 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

September 19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

September 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

September 23 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 25 - New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

September 26 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

October 2 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 3 - New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

October 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

October 9 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

October 26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

*with Muna

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News