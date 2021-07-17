Tesla Announce 'Let's Get Real!' 2021 Tour Dates

After an 18 month hiatus from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla have announced their return to performing live concerts with the "LET'S GET REAL!" tour.

Kicking off on August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon, the tour will continue until November, hitting the continental U.S. and Mexico.

The multi-platinum rock band's tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Tesla lead guitarist and co-founder Frank Hannon said the band is planning some surprises for its fans on the upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song they just wrote.

"Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about," he added.

Tickets and special VIP Soundcheck packages are on sale now at TeslaTheBand.com

Tour Dates:

Aug. 5 - Grants Pass, OR (Josephine County Fairgrounds)

Aug. 6 - Grand Ronde, OR (Spirit Mountain Casino)

Aug. 9 - Sturgis, SD (Full Throttle Saloon)

Aug. 11 - Harris, MI (Island Resort & Casino)

Aug. 12 - Harris, MI (Island Resort & Casino)

Aug. 14 - Dubuque, IA (Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage)

Aug. 15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (Mt Pleasant, MI) * w/ Kid Rock

Aug. 18 - Des Moines, IA (Iowa State Fair) * w/ STYX

Aug. 20 - Island Lake, IL (Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts)

Aug. 21 - St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)

Aug. 24 - Anderson, IN (Paramount Theatre)

Aug. 25 - Wabash, IN (Honeywell Center)

Aug. 27 - Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 16, - Roanoke, VA (Dr Pepper Park)

Sept. 17 - Ocean City, MD (O.C. Bike Fest)

Sept. 19 - New York, NY (Irving Plaza)

Sept. 21 - Hampton Beach, NH (Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom)

Sept. 23 - Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 27 - Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct.1 - Irvine, CA (Fivepoint Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 16 - Pigeon Forge, TN (Monsters on the Mountain Festival)

Oct. 25 - October 30 -Quintana Roo, MX (The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort)

Nov. 5 - Knoxville, TN (Thompson Boling Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 06 - Charleston, WV (Charleston Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 9 - Charlotte, NC (The Fillmore)

Nov. 13 - Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA (Coca Cola Roxy)

Nov. 19 - Bossier City, LA (Century Link Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 20 - Tupelo, MS (BancorpSouth Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

More dates will be announced soon.

