Tesla Announce 'Let's Get Real!' 2021 Tour Dates

After an 18 month hiatus from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla have announced their return to performing live concerts with the "LET'S GET REAL!" tour.
Kicking off on August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon, the tour will continue until November, hitting the continental U.S. and Mexico.
The multi-platinum rock band's tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Tesla lead guitarist and co-founder Frank Hannon said the band is planning some surprises for its fans on the upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song they just wrote.
"Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about," he added.
Tickets and special VIP Soundcheck packages are on sale now at TeslaTheBand.com
Tour Dates:
Aug. 5 - Grants Pass, OR (Josephine County Fairgrounds)
Aug. 6 - Grand Ronde, OR (Spirit Mountain Casino)
Aug. 9 - Sturgis, SD (Full Throttle Saloon)
Aug. 11 - Harris, MI (Island Resort & Casino)
Aug. 12 - Harris, MI (Island Resort & Casino)
Aug. 14 - Dubuque, IA (Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage)
Aug. 15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (Mt Pleasant, MI) * w/ Kid Rock
Aug. 18 - Des Moines, IA (Iowa State Fair) * w/ STYX
Aug. 20 - Island Lake, IL (Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts)
Aug. 21 - St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)
Aug. 24 - Anderson, IN (Paramount Theatre)
Aug. 25 - Wabash, IN (Honeywell Center)
Aug. 27 - Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sept. 16, - Roanoke, VA (Dr Pepper Park)
Sept. 17 - Ocean City, MD (O.C. Bike Fest)
Sept. 19 - New York, NY (Irving Plaza)
Sept. 21 - Hampton Beach, NH (Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom)
Sept. 23 - Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sept. 27 - Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Oct.1 - Irvine, CA (Fivepoint Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Oct. 16 - Pigeon Forge, TN (Monsters on the Mountain Festival)
Oct. 25 - October 30 -Quintana Roo, MX (The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort)
Nov. 5 - Knoxville, TN (Thompson Boling Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 06 - Charleston, WV (Charleston Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 9 - Charlotte, NC (The Fillmore)
Nov. 13 - Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA (Coca Cola Roxy)
Nov. 19 - Bossier City, LA (Century Link Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
Nov. 20 - Tupelo, MS (BancorpSouth Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd
More dates will be announced soon.
