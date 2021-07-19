BrightFarms Recalls Packaged Salad Greens

Rochelle, Illinois-based BrightFarms initiated a recall of certain packaged salad greens citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves salad greens produced in the company's greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois. The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.

The recall includes various salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with "best by" dates through 7/29/2021. The BrightFarms products were sold under various names, such as Nutrigreens, Butter Crisp, Harvest Crunch, Mighty Romaine, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Spring Crunch, Spring Mix, and Sunny Crunch.

The products were sold by various retailers. Walmart 's select stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa sold the products.

The other retailers are Mariano's Fresh Markets, Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, and Jewel-Osco in Illinois, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, and Tadych's in Wisconsin, and Strack Van Till in Indiana. Additional retailers also may be affected.

The recall was initiated after BrightFarms was notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the affected products during the month of June.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella's symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism.

The company has instructed the affected retailers to remove all affected products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

