US COVID Cases Surge Over 50K Mark; Highest Daily Rate In 3 Months

A whopping 50000-plus new cases were reported in the United States on Monday.

The sudden surge in numbers may be attributed to addition of backlogs due to reporting delay at the weekend. However, this marks the highest daily infection rate since April 23.

With 52111 additional cases reporting, the national total has increased to 34,133,835, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day average of daily infections in the United States has more than tripled from the levels recorded almost a month ago.

From an average of 11000-plus cases reported on June 20, the seven day average has surged to 35035 on Monday.

The daily casualty rate remains at a lower 218, taking the national COVID death toll to 609,268.

California reported the most number of cases - 7931 - and most COVID-related deaths - 432 - on Monday.

California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,869,674 cases have been reported in the state, while 64,132 people have died due to the disease there.

A total of 29,406,202 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

338,247,434 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 186,317,651 people have received at least one dose.

161.5 million people, or 48.6 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

79.5 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.

Former President Donald Trump came down heavily on his successor by saying that President Joe Biden is way behind schedule regarding the distribution of anti-corona vaccine.

"He's not doing well at all," Trump said in a statement. "He's way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don't trust his Administration", according to him.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States continues its efforts to donate COVID-19 vaccines for global supply. "Today, we can announce that we have over a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines headed to Gambia, Senegal, Zambia, and Niger," she said at a news conference. "We're also pleased to announce 3 million vaccines going to Guatemala tomorrow, continuing our prioritization of Latin American countries," Psaki told reporters.

