Steely Dan Announce 'Absolutely Normal Tour,' Live Album Releases

Steely Dan have announced a U.S. tour in October-November and the release of two new live albums in September.

The "Absolutely Normal Tour '21" kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Florida, on October 5. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting July 30 at 10 am Local through Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase Platinum tickets beginning July 29 at 10 am.

In album news, Steely Dan's Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, and a live version of the acclaimed solo album by Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen - The Nightfly Live - will both be released on CD and Digital on September 24. Both albums will be available on 180g-vinyl on October 1.

The first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! was recorded across tour dates at New York City's Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia and more, and showcases selections from Steely Dan's extraordinary catalog of slinky grooves, sleek subversive lyrics, and infectious hits.

Donald Fagen's The Nightfly Live was performed live by The Steely Dan Band.

Both albums are available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will instantly receive a digital download of "Reeling In The Years" and those who pre-order The Nightfly Live will instantly receive a digital download of "I.G.Y."

Tour Dates:

Oct. 5 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 6 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 8 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 9 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 13 - Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Oct. 20 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 23 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1 - Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Nov. 3 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 6 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 7 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov. 9 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 13 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 14 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 17 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

