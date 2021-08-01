New Joni Mitchell Box Set To Include Live Performance Recorded By Jimi Hendrix

The Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968 - 1971), due out on October 29, will include a 1968 Mitchell concert recorded by Jimi Hendrix.

The recording of Mitchell's March 19, 1968 show at the Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, which was long considered lost, recently resurfaced in a private collection donated to the Library and Archives Canada and returned to the singer.

Mitchell performed 22 tracks that night. As part of a preview of the upcoming collection, "The Dawntreader," a track from the Hendrix-recorded set, was released on Wednesday.

The five-CD or 10-LP set will also include a complete rendering of Mitchell's 1969 Carnegie Hall debut, held shortly before she released her second album, Clouds, a live 1970 show from London originally broadcast over the BBC, and some previously unreleased tracks.

"They came and told me, 'Jimi Hendrix is here, and he's at the front door.' I went to meet him," Mitchell told filmmaker/journalist Cameron Crowe about how Hendrix happened to record the show that night. "He had a large box. He said to me, 'My name is Jimi Hendrix. I'm on the same label as you. Reprise Records.' We were both signed about the same time. He said, 'I'd like to record your show. Do you mind?' I said, 'no, not at all.' There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box."

She continued, "The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet. All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don't know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs. He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me."

"Talked with Joni Mitchell on the phone. I think I'll record her tonight with my excellent tape recorder (knock on wood)… hmmm… can't find any wood… everything's plastic," Hendrix, who had performed at the Capitol Theatre earlier that evening, noted in his diary.

