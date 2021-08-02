Dash Launches App To Enable Dash Crypto Usage At Retail Locations Across US

Dash has launched an App to enable customers to use the Dash cryptocurrency for purchases at retail locations and online across the United States. Using the DashDirect app, customers can use the Dash digital currency at more than 155,000 in-store retail locations and more than 125 online retailers for everyday spending.

DashDirect is an instant-savings retail app that allows Dash to be spent at a variety of national chains. Making purchases using the app and dash cryptocurrency will instantly save users up to 12 percent on purchases, with no additional fees being charged.

Dash expects the discount amounts for each retailer to evolve and increase over time as the overall app usage increases.

The DashDirect app will enable customers to shop in-store and online at a myriad of retailers across the U.S., including Amazon.com, American Eagle, Autozone, Best Buy, Chili's, Chipotle, CVS, Domino's, DoorDash, GAP, GameStop, Lowe's, Sephora, Staples, Subway, The Home Depot, and hundreds more.

The app also enables users to even purchase digital gift cards for friends and family from within the app and send them instantly via email with a custom message.

The official Dash wallet is used to facilitate Dash transactions to send a payment from a user's Dash wallet from their available balance easily with user verification to approve the use of funds. There's no waiting and no currency exchange fees.

Dash is claimed to be leading the cryptocurrency space in terms of retail adoption. Compared to Dash adoption at retailers, the world's most transacted cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is only accepted at 22,883 locations worldwide, according to the CoinMap.org merchant directory. Meanwhile, the DashDirect app enables Dash usage at nearly seven times more locations.

DashDirect was developed by Arizona-based fintech company CrayPay with an investment from the Dash Investment Foundation.

Dash is running a promo contest to celebrate the launch of the DashDirect app. It will reward the users who spend at least $250 and make at least two purchases by August 31, 2021. The winners will be awarded a $100 app credit each, which can be spent at any merchant listed in the app.

