New COVID Cases Cross 100K Mark After 6 Months In US

New infections in the United States crossed the 100,000 mark after a gap of nearly six months.

With a recently unprecedented 127976 cases reporting on Monday, the national total has increased to 35,131,467, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The unusually high Monday toll may be attributed to adding weekend backlog due to reporting delays. However, this is the highest daily figure recorded since February 5.

From an average of 20000-plus cases reported on July 2, the seven day average has more than quadrupled to 85866 on Monday, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since February 12, and marks a 142 percent increase in two weeks.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this is higher than the peak of last summer.

There is also significant rise in the number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country. The number has risen to 46,447, marking 83 percent increase in a fortnight. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 6,200 per day, an increase of about 41 percent from the prior seven-day period, according to CDC.

And seven-day average of daily deaths have also increased to 300 per day — an increase of more than 25 percent from the previous seven-day period.

452 additional casualties recorded on Monday took the national COVID death toll to 613,679.

California reported the most number of cases - 25448 - and most COVID-related deaths - 121.

As of August 2, more than 191.8 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

164.9 million people, or 49.7 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 80 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.

A total of 29,717,537 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team said it remains concerned about the continued rise in cases driven by the Delta variant, which are concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates. The seven states with the lowest vaccination rates represent just about 8.5 percent of the U.S. population, but account for more than 17 percent of cases, according to COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. And one in three cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas in the past week.

There are still about 90 million eligible Americans who are unvaccinated, Zients said at a news conference, adding that the Biden administration is working with states to encourage vaccinations through incentives.

Companies like Google, Walmart, and Disney have announced vaccination requirements for their employees, joining hundreds of universities and hospital systems across the country who are implementing similar requirements.

"Over the past few weeks, we've seen a nearly 70 percent increase in the average number of new people getting vaccinated each and every day," he told reporters.

He noted that in the states with the highest case rates, daily vaccination rates have more than doubled.

The CDC director said coronavius infections with the Delta variant result in higher viral loads. "Those higher viral loads are seen not just in those who are unvaccinated and infected but also, and importantly, in the small proportion of those who are vaccinated and become infected."

