Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's Elaine Thompson Repeats Sprint Double

Elaine Thompson-Herah has confirmed her supremacy as the fastest woman on earth by completing a sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Jamaican sprinter, who had already won the 100m gold, roared past Gabrielle Thomas (USA) and Christine Mbomba (Namibia) to win 200m final in 21.53 seconds, clocking the second-fastest time in history. By repeating her sprint double performance of Rio 2016, the 29-year-old champion became the first woman to win the 100-200m double gold at consecutive Olympics.

After another incredible day of action dominated by Athletics, China continued their top rank in the Games gold medal haul. With 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze China has a total of 69 Olympic medals in their account on Day 11.

The United States is second with a total of 73 medals (24 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze), followed by Japan 36 medals (19 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze).

Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis won men's pole vault gold medal with a winning leap of 6.02 metres at Tokyo's National Stadium. The world record-holder highlighted his class as the only man in the competition to clear six metres to land his maiden Olympic title.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won her third straight Olympic gold medal in the women's hammer throw by reaching a distance of 78.48 meters.

Athing Mu dominated the women's 800m race from the start and crossed the finishing line in 1:55.21 minute, setting a new American national record.

US superstar gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of multiple events to focus on her mental , finally returned to the competition for the first time since the tragic team event final in artistic gymnastics. She settled with a bronze medal in the balance beam - her seventh career Olympic medal.

She reflected on how her actions brought light to mental health of athletes. "At the end of the day we're not just . We're humans, too. We have things going on behind the scenes. ... I had to take a step back and focus on myself," she said on NBC's TODAY Show.

Tamas Lorincz won men's Grego-Roman 77kg gold to become the seventh Greco-Roman wrestler from Hungary to win a world title and Olympic title.

Spain will play defending Olympic champions Brazil for the men's football title. Brazil beat Mexico on penalties, while Spain earned a 1-0 extra-time win over hosts Japan in the semifinal.

Less than a week after claiming the men's all-around title, Japan's 19-year-old gymnast Hashimoto Daiki won gold on the horizontal bar.

Cuba's Roniel Iglesias became double Olympic champion in boxing after winning men's welter gold.

