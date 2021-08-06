Tyler, The Creator Announces 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Tour In 2022

Tyler, The Creator has announced plans to embark on a spring tour in 2022 in support of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The artist revealed dates for his 34-date arena journey, which will be performed across February through April 2022. Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchown will support Tyler on tour.

The trek will kick off on February 10, 2022, in San Diego and conclude on April 8 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6 at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com and Vivid Seats.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler's sixth studio album, was released on June 25 via Capitol Records.

Call Me If You Get Lost tour dates:

Feb. 10, 2022 -- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Feb. 11, 2022 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Feb. 12, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

Feb. 14, 2022 -- El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 16, 2022 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 18, 2022 -- St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 19, 2022 -- Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 20, 2022 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Feb. 22, 2022 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb. 24, 2022 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 27, 2022 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 28, 2022 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 3, 2022 -- Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

March 4, 2022 -- Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

March 6, 2022 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 7, 2022 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 9, 2022 -- Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

March 11, 2022 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 12, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

March 13, 2022 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 16, 2022 -- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

March 18, 2022 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 19, 2022 -- Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

March 20, 2022 -- Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

March 23, 2022 -- Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 25, 2022 -- Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

March 27, 2022 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 29, 2022 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena0

March 31, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

April 1, 2022 -- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 2, 2022 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 4, 2022 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 7, 2022 -- Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

April 8, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

(Photo: Luis "Panch" Perez)

