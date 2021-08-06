Tyler, The Creator Announces 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Tour In 2022

Tyler, The Creator has announced plans to embark on a spring tour in 2022 in support of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Call Me If You Get Lost.
The artist revealed dates for his 34-date arena journey, which will be performed across February through April 2022. Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchown will support Tyler on tour.
The trek will kick off on February 10, 2022, in San Diego and conclude on April 8 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6 at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com and Vivid Seats.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler's sixth studio album, was released on June 25 via Capitol Records.
Call Me If You Get Lost tour dates:
Feb. 10, 2022 -- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Feb. 11, 2022 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Feb. 12, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
Feb. 14, 2022 -- El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 16, 2022 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 18, 2022 -- St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 19, 2022 -- Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 20, 2022 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Feb. 22, 2022 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Feb. 24, 2022 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 27, 2022 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 28, 2022 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 3, 2022 -- Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
March 4, 2022 -- Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
March 6, 2022 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 7, 2022 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 9, 2022 -- Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
March 11, 2022 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 12, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
March 13, 2022 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 16, 2022 -- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
March 18, 2022 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 19, 2022 -- Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
March 20, 2022 -- Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
March 23, 2022 -- Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 25, 2022 -- Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
March 27, 2022 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 29, 2022 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena0
March 31, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
April 1, 2022 -- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 2, 2022 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 4, 2022 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 7, 2022 -- Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 8, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
(Photo: Luis "Panch" Perez)
