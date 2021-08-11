CVS Health Launches Virtual Primary Care

Managed healthcare company Aetna, Inc., a CVS Health company, has launched an innovative nationwide virtual primary healthcare solution. This solution called "Aetna Virtual Primary Care" enables virtual primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the services they need, anytime, anywhere.

The solution is powered by Teladoc Health's longitudinal, physician-led care team model, and is complemented by the strength of Aetna's provider network, and CVS Health services.

The online digital health solution is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind health care solution that provides a simple, affordable, convenient way for eligible members to receive quality primary care from a physician-led care team that knows them and is accessible from virtually anywhere.

The eligible members will have access to a diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs.

The member can maintain a continuous relationship with a virtual care physician beginning from the first 30-45 minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every subsequent visit. They will also have access to timely primary care appointments.

The members can also access $0 co-pay for virtual primary care visits and select in-person services at MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHUB locations. They will have access to in-depth preventive care with biometric screenings and support for managing chronic health issues all built on a personalized care plan.

Additionally, members can access a virtual nurse care team through unlimited in-app text or phone for pre, during, and post-visit support, including navigation to in-person, local providers as well as labs and testing.

In-person visits with in-network health care providers with no referral requirements are also provided, apart from existing Aetna virtual care offerings such as mental health counseling, dermatology services, and 24/7 urgent care.

All these virtual and in-person solutions will provide eligible members the power of choice, flexibility and convenience, while balancing the demands of work and life, to stay healthy.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News