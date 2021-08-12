Investment Manager Titan Rolls Out Crypto Portfolio Management

New York-based investment manager Titan has rolled out Titan Crypto, which is claimed to be the first-ever actively managed portfolio of cryptocurrency assets available to all U.S. investors. Cryptocurrency investment was until now not been easy to understand, but now Titan plans to offer clients strategic investing and management of their cryptocurrency portfolio.

"At Titan our clients trust our portfolio selection and we see an ever-increasing likelihood that Bitcoin and other cryptoassets achieve broad adoption and value accrual," said Max Bernardy, co-founder and CTO.

The mobile-first investment company allows Titan clients to access the world's top growth investments with no previous knowledge or understanding of cryptocurrency and zero performance-based fees or lock-ups.

Titan Crypto will initially be available to all U.S. residents except those with home addresses in New York. Its custodial partner is still awaiting regulatory approval to offer crypto to New York residents, who will be notified once they are approved to use Titan Crypto.

Titan's strategy is to seek investment in a concentrated basket of crypto assets that can outperform over a long-term time horizon, which will be actively managed by Titan's in-house crypto investing team.

To date, Titan has raised $75 million to support their mission to lead the world to better wealth by enabling everyone to invest in the world's success.

Meanwhile, the Titan Crypto launch follows last month's $58 million Series B round of funding led by Anish Acharya of Andreesen Horowitz (a16z). The funding also had participation from an all-star line-up of pro athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Jared Leto and Will Smith.

The funds will be used to make significant strides in building out Titan's underlying platform and suite of investment products, including Titan Crypto, alongside scaling core functional teams.

Since launching in 2018, Titan has grown to manage over $500 million for more than 25,000 clients and starting today, now offers the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News